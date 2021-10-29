The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the U.S. Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that thanks to a gift from Dede D’Arcy, in memory of her husband Bro D’Arcy, donations to the foundation through October 31 will be tripled, up to $100,000.

This special matching gift campaign supports health, fitness and morale projects that help Coast Guard members maintain their physical and mental health, wherever they are deployed.

Donations will be applied to help Coast Guard members stay fit and ready for action through the purchase of treadmills, elliptical machines and other athletic equipment. These resources are essential, especially for cutter crews deployed at sea for months at a time. They will provide recreation for members and families through the purchase of bikes, kayaks, paddleboards and other resources used to help members unwind and enjoy time with their spouses and children.

D’Arcy—affectionately known as “Bro” to his peers—was a stockbroker in Chicago. He became a recreational boater when he and his wife Dede moved permanently to Florida in 1991. His interest in supporting the men and women of the Coast Guard started when he heard a crew make a night rescue in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I thought to myself: that’s a hell of a way to make a living,” he later recounted.

D’Arcy served on the Coast Guard Foundation Board of Trustees for 17 years, until his passing in 2019.

To make a donation, visit: www. coastguardfoundation.org/ triple.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, visit: www. coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.

