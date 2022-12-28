Seventy representatives from across the U.S. Coast Guard convened this month in Anchorage, Alaska, to develop recommendations that align efforts and increase synchronization within the Coast Guard on Arctic matters.

The Coast Guard Arctic Summit provided a forum to collectively review domestic and international Coast Guard Arctic equities and requirements through topic-specific sessions focused on creating high-level recommendations for enhancing efforts in the region and informing future decision making.

This marked the first-ever Coast Guard Arctic Summit. The aim is to synchronize and strengthen efforts to meet the large and growing demand for Coast Guard services across the Arctic.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...