OneOcean has launched the new and improved OneOcean platform to provide the next generation of voyage planning and compliance. It visually integrates data for better decision making, structures processes through a fully digital workflow, enhances decision making through AI and reduces risk through customization.

Aspects of a compliant voyage plan are now visible on a single screen. This means officers no longer need to jump back and forth between modules to make changes to a plan. Decision makers can now collaborate and see all sections of a voyage plan, allowing them to quickly understand the risks and operations of the upcoming voyage. By unifying workflows, OneOcean now also enables full, end-to-end passage planning, incorporating route generation, weather evaluation, environmental compliance, safety checks, optimizations and scenario evaluation.

Learn more at: www.oneocean.com.

Like this: Like Loading...