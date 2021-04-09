Updated OneOcean Platform for Voyage Planning, Compliance
OneOcean has launched the new and improved OneOcean platform to provide the next generation of voyage planning and compliance. It visually integrates data for better decision making, structures processes through a fully digital workflow, enhances decision making through AI and reduces risk through customization.
Aspects of a compliant voyage plan are now visible on a single screen. This means officers no longer need to jump back and forth between modules to make changes to a plan. Decision makers can now collaborate and see all sections of a voyage plan, allowing them to quickly understand the risks and operations of the upcoming voyage. By unifying workflows, OneOcean now also enables full, end-to-end passage planning, incorporating route generation, weather evaluation, environmental compliance, safety checks, optimizations and scenario evaluation.
