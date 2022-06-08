The United Nations has designated June 8 as World Oceans Day, a day for humanity to celebrate the ocean.

This year’s World Oceans Day highlights the theme “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean.” This year features a hybrid celebration of the annual event, hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York and broadcast live June 8 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern time.

The ocean connects, sustains and supports us all. Yet its health is at a tipping point and so is the well-being of all that depends on it.

Join United Nations World Oceans Day 2022 to shed light on the communities, ideas and solutions that are working together to protect and revitalize the ocean and everything it sustains. The event features thought leaders, celebrities, institutional partners, community voices, entrepreneurs and cross-industry experts as they delve into key topics and work to inspire and ignite collaborative change.

RSVP here.

