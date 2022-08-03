The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will develop options for the phased withdrawal from global paper chart production by late 2026 to increase focus on its digital navigation products and services.



Plans to withdraw the UKHO’s portfolio of ADMIRALTY standard nautical charts (SNCs) and thematic charts are in response to more marine, naval and leisure users primarily using digital products and services for navigation.

The ADMIRALTY Maritime Data Solutions digital navigation portfolio can be updated in near real time, greatly enhancing safety of life at sea (SOLAS).

In parallel to the withdrawal of paper charts, UKHO will develop viable, official digital alternatives for sectors still using paper chart products. This will be a carefully managed process, conducted in close liaison with all customers and stakeholders, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and other regulatory bodies, hydrographic offices, industry partners and distributors.

Learn more at: www.admiralty.co.uk/ sunsetting-paper-charts.

Like this: Like Loading...