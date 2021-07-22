The National Maritime Museum in the U.K. is featuring a daily exhibit in the New Insight Gallery called “Exposure: Lives at Sea.”

Over 85 percent of all goods coming to the U.K. still arrive by ship. We rely on the maritime sector for our food, ecosystem services, energy and transportation, yet it is a world rarely seen. Bringing together photography taken around the world by those in the sector, this exhibition shines a light on this often forgotten but integral work.

From the incredible reefs of Mexico to the isolation of Antarctica, the photographs show us the myriad ways life can be spent at sea, and the physical and mental challenges seafarers face on a daily basis.



Learn more at: www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/national-maritime-museum/exposure-lives-sea.

