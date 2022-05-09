MODICA CM5260 for Carbon Measurements
The MODICA (multifunctional dissolved inorganic carbon analyzer) CM5260 is UIC’s newest addition in its line of reliable and precise instruments for carbon measurements in water samples. MODICA is combined with UIC’s CM5017O coulometer to provide highly accurate, absolute determination of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC). MODICA can automatically process up to 10 samples using predefined routines according to sample types. UIC’s powerful and reliable software can read temperature and barometric pressure with optional pH channel and/or salinity probe.