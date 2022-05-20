The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) community and service by supporting members and families, will hold its annual “Tribute to the U.S. Coast Guard in Our Nation’s Capital” on June 7 at the historic National Building Museum in Washington.



The event celebrates the Coast Guard and its work to ensure America’s safety, security and economic prosperity. It also raises funds for Coast Guard Foundation programs that support service members and their families when and where they are most in need.

Air Station Atlantic City will be recognized for its life-saving mission work along the coast of New Jersey, as well as the unique national security role it plays. The unit is tasked with protecting the air space around the National Capital Region and National Special Security Events, such as the Super Bowl, the UN General Assembly and the State of the Union Address.



The event will include the presentation of the Coast Guard Foundation’s prestigious Guardian Award to board member and philanthropist James A. “Jim” O’Hare, who was one of four board members who started the D.C. event 18 years ago. Since then, it has raised more than $14 million for foundation’s programs that assist Coast Guard members and families. O’Hare volunteers his time to share the Coast Guard’s and the foundation’s missions with boaters from Maine to Florida and beyond, enhancing the readiness and morale of Coast Guard members, bringing new partners to the foundation’s mission and recruiting board members to guide the organization. He is a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club, the New York Yacht Club and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.



To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation and support its work, visit: www.coastguardfoundation.org.

