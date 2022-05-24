The following are encouraged to participate in this funding opportunity, in conjunction with a Sea Grant Program : any individual; any public or private corporation, partnership, or other association or entity (including any Sea Grant Program or other institution); or any state, political subdivision of a state, tribal government or agency or officer thereof.

Applications for the opportunity must come from a Sea Grant Program, and interested partners should participate in conjunction with a Sea Grant Program.

It is anticipated that approximately $4,000,000 will be available to fund 10 to 20 projects at up to $150,000 over two years (Tier 1) or up to $500,000 over four years (Tier 2). Matching funds will not be required for this competition.