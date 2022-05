Proposals should address the needs or gaps that have been identified by or are evident from USCRP-funded projects to move research project findings toward application through service delivery and decision support for coastal community decision makers, planners and other coastal stakeholders.

The following are encouraged to participate in this funding opportunity, in conjunction with a Sea Grant Program : any individual; any public or private corporation, partnership, or other association or entity (including any Sea Grant Program or other institution); or any state, political subdivision of a state, tribal government or agency or officer thereof.

Applications for the opportunity must come from a Sea Grant Program, and interested partners should participate in conjunction with a Sea Grant Program.

It is anticipated that approximately $4,000,000 will be available to fund 10 to 20 projects at up to $150,000 over two years (Tier 1) or up to $500,000 over four years (Tier 2). Matching funds will not be required for this competition.