Apply: Funding for Translating Coastal Research into Application
Sea Grant and the U.S. Coastal Research Program (USCRP) have a new funding opportunity for collaborative projects to integrate research, its application and community engagement in thematic areas of long-term coastal evolution, extreme storms, and human and ecosystem health.
Proposals should address the needs or gaps that have been identified by or are evident from USCRP-funded projects to move research project findings toward application through service delivery and decision support for coastal community decision makers, planners and other coastal stakeholders.
The following are encouraged to participate in this funding opportunity, in conjunction with a Sea Grant Program: any individual; any public or private corporation, partnership, or other association or entity (including any Sea Grant Program or other institution); or any state, political subdivision of a state, tribal government or agency or officer thereof.
Applications for the opportunity must come from a Sea Grant Program, and interested partners should participate in conjunction with a Sea Grant Program.
It is anticipated that approximately $4,000,000 will be available to fund 10 to 20 projects at up to $150,000 over two years (Tier 1) or up to $500,000 over four years (Tier 2). Matching funds will not be required for this competition.
Letters of intent must be submitted to the National Sea Grant Office by 5:00 p.m. local time on June 15, 2022.
Applications must be submitted to Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 30, 2022.
If you have questions or need further assistance in identifying a Sea Grant Program to partner with, contact oar.hq.sg.competitions@noaa.
gov and specify that your question is related to the Translating Coastal Research into Application competition in the subject line.