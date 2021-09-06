Crowley Maritime Corp. and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) will create a first-of-its-kind training and workforce development program dedicated specifically to the New England region’s offshore wind energy industry.

The partnership, which was announced during the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF) conference, will enable the strategic and continued growth of a qualified workforce in the U.S. offshore wind industry, including sea safety and survival instruction. The program will be certified by the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), a nonprofit that sets international standards for safety training. The academy will coordinate with Relyon Nutec, the world’s largest provider of specialized instruction for energy and industrial sectors, to deliver the courses.

In addition, Crowley, a longtime supporter of the nation’s maritime academies, will continue to provide scholarships, internships and hands-on learning for MMA cadets, including those at sea and at the recently created Maritime Center for Responsible Energy (MCRE) on the academy’s campus in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

Going beyond training, the partnership also will direct resources to create outreach programs and workforce development for underrepresented population groups, specifically in Massachusetts gateway cities.

