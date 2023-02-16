TotalEnergies has been awarded two licenses to explore CO 2 storage potential in the Danish North Sea. The licenses are located 250 km off the west coast of Denmark and cover an area of 2,118 km2.

The acreage includes the Harald gas fields, currently operated by TotalEnergies, for which the company is already assessing CO 2 storage opportunities within the framework of the Bifrost project, as well as a saline aquifer that could increase CO 2 storage volumes and bring a competitive solution to the market.

Alongside state-owned Nordsøfonden (20 percent), TotalEnergies (80 percent) will be the future operator of the offshore CO 2 storage licenses. The company will carry out evaluation and appraisal work to develop a project that could ultimately transport and permanently store more than 5 Mt CO 2 /year by repurposing existing infrastructure in the Danish North Sea and building new facilities.

Learn more here.

