The eruption of the Hunga volcano in Tonga in the South Pacific last month, which killed at least three people, was strong enough to jiggle the atmosphere from the surface to the ionosphere, according to preliminary analyses by scientists scattered around the world.

The colossal detonation sent many types of waves through Earth’s atmosphere: infrasound waves, Lamb waves, acoustic-gravity waves and signals from tsunamis across the Pacific Ocean.

NASA scientists estimated that the Tongan eruption was 500 times as powerful as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

Read the story in Eos.

