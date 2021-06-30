The International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) is celebrating its 100 years of existence on June 21, World Hydrography Day, which is celebrated every year all over the world.

Established in Monaco following an invitation by Prince Albert I, the IHO provides a forum for its 94 member states to come together and progress on issues related to measuring the physics and features of the ocean.

The celebration will be broadcast live on the IHO YouTube channel.

Italy is sending the Amerigo Vespucci, a tall ship of the Italian Navy, which serves as a training ship

for cadets.

Beyond reviewing past achievements, the celebration will also look to the future. In order to showcase modern survey technology to obtain hydrographic and oceanographic data, several autonomous vehicles and drones will be deployed in Monaco.

iXblue will demonstrate DriX, a 7.7-m autonomous surface vehicle able to conduct both remote-controlled and supervised autonomous operations.

ECA GROUP will display the A18D AUV on the Digue in Port Hercule, pier Rainier III. The A18D is 5.5 m long, has an endurance of 24 hr., can achieve speeds up to 6 kt. and operate in depths of 3,000 m.

Info about the celebration can be found on the IHO website at: https://iho.int/en/iho-100-years.

