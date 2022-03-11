TerraSond Ltd., a product and service line brand in Acteon’s geoservices segment, plans to invest in a new base in Massachusetts as part of its commitment to support the Vineyard Wind 1 project and wider U.S. offshore wind developments. The company, which already has facilities in Alaska and Texas, has been confirmed as a preferred supplier for the subsea balance of plant inspection and survey services for the Vineyard Wind 1 wind farm, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The wind farm will be situated 15 mi. south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and 35 mi. from mainland Massachusetts. It will be the first major commercial-scale offshore wind farm in U.S. waters.

The new TerraSond facility is likely to be located in the Bristol County area of Massachusetts and will create local employment opportunities.

