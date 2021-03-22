Climate Investor Two (CI2) has approved an investment that could amount to €24.5 million to support the lease of Damen’s portable ballast water treatment solution InvaSave to customers in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

CI2 is a financing facility mandated to invest in water, sanitation and ocean infrastructure projects in emerging economies. It enjoys cornerstone support from the EU and the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD).

The project concerns the treatment of ballast water, which includes plants and animals collectively referred to as invasive species. The inadvertent release of non-native and nuisance species in ballast water has already triggered extensive ecological damage, with a knock-on effect on the economy and human health.

The International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments

(BWM) came into force in 2017, with the goal of ending the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from

one region to another. As of July 2020, 87 out of 217 countries have signed the higher standards and

procedures for the management of ships’ ballast water, representing more than 80 percent of the

world’s merchant shipping tonnage.

