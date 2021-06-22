TDI-Brooks is celebrating 25 years in business.

TDI-Brooks was formed in 1996 when Dr. James Brooks and Dr. Bernie Bernard recognized the market need for specialized oceanographic research and left their management positions within Texas A&M University research center in College Station to build an independent, privately held oceanographic research and marine sample acquisition service company.

TDI-Brooks is a research and service company specializing in high-end environmental chemistry; multidisciplinary oceanographic and environmental projects; surface geochemical exploration and heat flow; and geotechnical and offshore survey projects for the oil and gas industry, as well as federal and state agencies.

The company has a staff of nearly 100 individuals, including 14 Ph.D.-level oceanographers, geochemists, biologists and geologists, many of whom are Texas A&M graduates. The corporate headquarters of TDI-Brooks is situated on 75 acres (northwest of Houston) in South College Station, Texas.

