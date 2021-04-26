TDI-Brooks International Inc. will deploy two of its oceanographic research vessels to the U.S. East Coast in support of US Wind’s MarWin offshore wind project off the coast of Maryland.

TDI-Brooks will engage in the seabed geophysical surveys to better understand the geological issues that may exist with project development to ensure safe and long-term operations and performance of the facilities.

US Wind was founded in 2011 as an offshore wind energy development company in the United States. In 2014, US Wind obtained a federal lease for site control to develop approximately 1.5 GW of offshore wind power generation off the coast of Maryland. The MarWin project is expected to produce approximately 270 MW of power, which will help meet Maryland’s offshore wind energy goals. The project is expected to come online in 2024.

Learn more at: www.tdi-bi.com.

