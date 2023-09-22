TDI-Brooks has completed phase four of a deepwater geotechnical coring and CPT project for DenAr Ocean Engineering S.A. TDI-Brooks utilized its Jumbo Piston Cores and CPT Stinger geotechnical tools and its operators for the ongoing project off Turkey in the Black Sea.

The Proteus vessel was deployed, outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit, including tools for soil sampling and CPT measurement. The Proteus also has a Kongsberg EM 710 hull-mounted multibeam sonar for surveys to 2,500-m water depth to perform surface geochemical “seep-hunting” and seabed heat flow surveys.

