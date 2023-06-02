The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) has announced the new annual Mick Cook Award for Significant Contribution to Marine Site Investigation. The winner will receive a prize of £1,000, a trophy and a certificate.

The award is named after Mick Cook, a long-standing member and former chair of the Offshore Site Investigation and Geotechnics (OSIG) Committee and a past treasurer and SUT council member.

The award is open to all working in the field of marine site investigations and characterizations globally. Details of the full requirements for nominations or applications are available at: https://sut.org/mick-cook- marine-site-investigation- award/.

All applications/nominations are due by August 14, 2023.

The winner will be presented with the award at SUT’s OSIG Conference “Innovation Geotechnologies for Energy Transition” in September at Imperial College London.

Like this: Like Loading...