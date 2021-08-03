Submit Abstracts for SUT, THSIS, IMCA Seminar
The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), The Hydrographic Society in Scotland (THSIS) and the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) are jointly holding their annual online seminar in November 2021, with the theme “Smart Operations: Driving a Lower Carbon Future.”
Abstracts of 150 words are invited considering the following topics of interest to members of all three societies, with the aim of providing a 20-min. presentation.
Today’s challenges are to promote infrastructure-led exploration and development by considering:
- Data-led decision making
- Brown-field remote sensing and detection
- Enhanced oil recovery
- Conversion of legacy data to digital
- Reservoir monitoring techniques
- Repurposing facilities
Tomorrow’s challenges focus on delivering continued value more efficiently from existing facilities by considering:
- Standard tie-back approaches
- Life extension/condition monitoring/inspection
- Carbon footprint of operating, maintaining, and servicing new and existing infrastructure
- Basin data lakes
- Economics/effective investment: How and where are the decisions made?
Future challenges could unlock further value through reducing cost and risk by considering:
- Uncrewed facilities and vessels
- Subsea from shore–remote operations and interventions
- Simplifying commercial arrangements
- Decarbonizing vessel operations
- Infrastructure sharing agreements
- Subsea power generation and storage
- Robotics and level of autonomy
Abstracts should be submitted to: callforpapers@sut.org by July 30.