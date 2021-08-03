The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), The Hydrographic Society in Scotland (THSIS) and the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) are jointly holding their annual online seminar in November 2021, with the theme “Smart Operations: Driving a Lower Carbon Future.”

Abstracts of 150 words are invited considering the following topics of interest to members of all three societies, with the aim of providing a 20-min. presentation.

Today’s challenges are to promote infrastructure-led exploration and development by considering:

Data-led decision making

Brown-field remote sensing and detection

Enhanced oil recovery

Conversion of legacy data to digital

Reservoir monitoring techniques

Repurposing facilities

Tomorrow’s challenges focus on delivering continued value more efficiently from existing facilities by considering:

Standard tie-back approaches

Life extension/condition monitoring/inspection

Carbon footprint of operating, maintaining, and servicing new and existing infrastructure

Basin data lakes

Economics/effective investment: How and where are the decisions made?

Future challenges could unlock further value through reducing cost and risk by considering:

Uncrewed facilities and vessels

Subsea from shore–remote operations and interventions

Simplifying commercial arrangements

Decarbonizing vessel operations

Infrastructure sharing agreements

Subsea power generation and storage

Robotics and level of autonomy

Abstracts should be submitted to: callforpapers@sut.org by July 30.

Like this: Like Loading...