StormGeo has launched Strategic Power Routing—a service that optimizes the power output of a vessel in varying weather conditions to enhance overall fuel efficiency and reduce emissions without compromising arrival windows.

When a vessel meets adverse weather conditions, such as high significant waves, strong wind and currents, it must output more power and thus consume more fuel to maintain its speed and revolutions per minute (RPM). Strategic Power Routing takes weather conditions into account and combines it with statistical speed loss calculated by vessel type. It then recommends an RPM that stabilizes power and fuel consumption, rather than allowing them to spike.

Learn more at: www.stormgeo.com/products/s-suite/s-routing/s-routing-strategic-power-routing.

