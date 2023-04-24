NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary seeks applicants for 10 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats: at large (one primary and one alternate); business industry (one primary and one alternate); conservation (two primary and one alternate); education (two alternate); fixed-gear commercial fishing (one primary and one alternate); marine transportation (one primary and one alternate); maritime heritage (one primary and one alternate); mobile gear commercial fishing (one primary and one alternate); recreational fishing (one primary); whale watch (one alternate); and youth (one primary and one alternate).

Applications are due by May 1.

To receive an application or for further information, contact Elizabeth Stokes: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov; 781-546-6004; 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066.

Applications can also be downloaded at: https://stellwagen.noaa.gov.

Applicants accepted as members should expect to serve either a two-year or three-year term. The advisory council comprises 36 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups. It also includes seven seats representing other federal and state government agencies.

Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council actively recruits for new members and alternates when positions are available. Check https://stellwagen.noaa.gov frequently for updates on how you can help manage New England’s only national marine sanctuary.

