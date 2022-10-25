NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 11 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats: citizen-at-large (two primary and two alternate); conservation (one alternate); diving (primary and alternate); education (two primary); fixed-gear commercial fishing (one primary and one alternate); maritime heritage (one primary and one alternate); mobile-gear commercial fishing (alternate); recreational fishing (alternate); research (two primary and two alternate); youth (primary and alternate); and whale watch (primary).

The application period will close October 31, 2022.

To receive an application or for further information, contact Elizabeth Stokes at: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov, 781-546-6004, or by mail at 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066.

Applications can also be downloaded from the sanctuary’s advisory council recruitment web page.

Applicants accepted as members should expect to serve either a two-year or three-year term. The advisory council consists of 36 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups. It also includes seven seats representing other federal and state government agencies.

Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council actively recruits for new members and alternates when positions are available. You can check the website frequently for updates on sanctuary programs and how you can help manage New England’s only national marine sanctuary.

