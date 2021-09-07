The American Meteorological Society has published the 31st annual State of the Climate Report, led by scientists at NOAA. In the report, scientists conclude that in 2020, greenhouse gas concentrations in the Earth’s atmosphere were the highest on record and global sea level rose to a new record for the ninth consecutive year, among other major findings.

This annual report is an international collaboration, with the work of more than 530 scientists from around the world representing more than 60 countries.

See the report here.

Like this: Like Loading...