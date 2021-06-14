Marine-i has agreed to support a pioneering new approach to using space data to support the development of renewable energy sites, such as floating offshore wind. This new system could help reduce the risks and costs associated with these developments.

The project is the brainchild of 4EI, a company with a proven track record of commercializing space-based data and deploying services into multiple industries. Space data can provide a wide range of information that can be used to improve safety and reduce costs in and around offshore assets. Satellite Earth observation can provide data on a range of indicators, including weather, sea state, environmental impacts, vessel activity and thermal signatures.

Learn more at: www.marine-i.co.uk and www.4earthintelligence.com.

