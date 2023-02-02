The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has launched the new Southeast Marine Mapping Tool, a digital tool that allows decision makers to draw from the best available regional data when making ocean planning decisions. Developed by scientists at The Nature Conservancy with funding from the Southeast Coastal Oceans Observing Regional Association (SECOORA), this tool informs siting of conservation and ocean use activities while acting as a repository of data for the U.S. Southeast Atlantic region.

The number and breadth of ocean uses is increasing. This mapping tool, initially designed to aid state and local agencies as they make decisions about wind energy projects, can also guide sustainable ocean activities and development, such as conservation efforts or siting of artificial reefs, the installation of undersea electrical transmission cables, or dredging sand to nourish beaches.

The data will also benefit TNC’s Ocean and Coasts Network, a program spanning nine states across the southeastern U.S. and Gulf of Mexico to address ecosystem-wide challenges with a cohesive and united approach.

See the mapping tool here.

