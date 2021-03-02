The South African Navy (SAN) held a blessing ceremony of the first of three multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPVs) at Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT). The MMIPVs will contribute to South Africa’s maritime security in augmenting the country’s capability to respond effectively, rapidly and cost-efficiently to threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.

The 62-by-11-m naval vessel will be the first Damen Sea Axe vessel to operate in South Africa. The Sea Axe is a Damen patented design with a straight-edged, axe-shaped bow that cuts through the water, minimizing slamming for improved safety and comfort on board and significantly reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

