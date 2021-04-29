Silverstream Technologies‘ pioneering air lubrication system, Silverstream, has delivered significant fuel and emissions savings during testing on the Shell-chartered 170,000 cbm LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila.



Following operational testing of the retrofitted technology, Silverstream and Shell’s engineers demonstrated 6.6 percent net savings generated by the Silverstream System. The technology was tested at various vessel speeds during the Methane Patricia Camila’s normal operations to calculate fuel and emissions savings.

Silverstream technology produces a thin layer of microbubbles along the full flat bottom of the vessel, reducing frictional resistance between the water and the hull.

Learn more at: www.silverstream-tech.com.

Like this: Like Loading...