The U.S. Senate has confirmed Carlos Del Toro, a retired Navy commander and businessman, as the 78th secretary of the Navy, Navy Times reported. He is the second Hispanic American to lead the department.

Del Toro graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983 and served in the Navy for 22 years. He has served as a program manager for Space and Naval Warfare Command (now Naval Information Warfare Systems Command) and as a senior executive assistant to the director for program analysis and evaluation within the Office of the Secretary of Defense, where he made top-level decisions about program development and budgets.

