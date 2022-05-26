Admiral Linda L. Fagan is the new commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. She is the first woman to lead any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and she was confirmed by unanimous consent in the Senate.

She previously served as the 32nd vice commandant. Fagan has served on all seven continents, from the snows of Ross Island, Antarctica, to the heart of Africa, from Tokyo to Geneva, and in many ports along the way. Operational tours include commander of sector New York, more than 15 years as a marine inspector, and sea duty in USCGC Polar Star, a 399-ft. heavy polar icebreaker. Staff assignments include executive assistant to the commandant and vice commandant, and division chief of the Foreign and Offshore Compliance Office.

Possessing extensive interagency and intergovernmental experience, Fagan has worked with both the International Maritime Organization and International Labor Organization on flag-state and port-state issues. This work includes the development of the International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS) and the Consolidated Maritime Labor Convention.

Fagan holds a bachelor’s degree in marine science from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, a master of science degree in marine affairs from the University of Washington, and a master in national resource strategy degree from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. She has earned numerous personal and team awards during her 36 years of Coast Guard service. Fagan is the longest serving active-duty marine safety officer, which has earned her the distinction of being the Coast Guard’s first-ever Gold Ancient Trident.

