Sea Grant has a new funding opportunity to support research on how the American lobster and its fishery are being impacted by environmental change in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank and southern New England.

The program seeks applications from research teams and encourages research partnerships between state agencies, academia and/or industry stakeholders that address life-history parameters, distribution and abundance, species interactions, and/or bait alternatives.

Sea Grant anticipates awarding five to 10 research projects totaling $1 million to $2 million dollars in 2021. Projects must have a maximum duration of two years.

Applications are due April 20.

