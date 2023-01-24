Sea-Changers’ Coastal Fountain Fund 2023 is open for applications until February 28. Each applicant can bid for up to £2,500 to fund one fountain.

Applications are particularly welcome from Wales, Scotland, East Anglia and Northeast and Northwest England, as these areas have been under-represented in previous years.

The fund, which began in 2020, is for organizations that want to install a water bottle refill fountain in a busy or environmentally important coastal location. Since the fund began, it has enabled 23 fountains to be installed in the U.K.

The fund aims to tackle the increasing problem of plastic bottles left behind along the coasts as litter, which damages the marine environment and the species that call it home. It is anticipated that the provision of the water refill stations will significantly reduce the numbers of nonreusable plastic bottles on U.K. beaches.



The fund is sponsored by the specialist international distribution and services group Bunzl plc.



Full details on how to apply and the funding criteria can be found here.

