Forum Energy Technologies’ light work-class ROV, Comanche 38, has successfully completed sea trials with Amundsen Science (Université Laval, Canada). The ROV was sold to the scientific research organization last year and will support exploration of Arctic and sub-Arctic seafloor ecosystems. The vehicle was installed onboard the Canadian research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen.

The ROV’s deployment procedures and versatile capacity trials included: video surveys, high-resolution still photography of benthic habitats, the collection of coral and other benthic fauna samples, and sediment sampling using precisely positioned sediment push cores.

Learn more at: www.amundsenscience.ulaval.ca.

