RINA, in JV with the Tunisian subsidiary Comete Engineering, has been awarded a public tender for the marine feasibility study for the 600-MW Italy-Tunisia Interconnection issued by ELMED ÉTUDES SÀRL, a joint venture between Terna and Société Tunisienne de l’Électricité et du Gaz (STEG), the two companies which, respectively, manage the Italian and Tunisian electricity transmission grids.

The Italy-Tunisia Interconnection is an important project for two-way electricity transfer between the two countries. Stretching over 200 km with land and subsea sections to a depth of 800 m, the cable will add resilience to the power supply. The undersea connection is strategic for the two countries’ energy security and sustainability and for the creation of a Mediterranean electricity grid connecting North African countries with Europe, with a view to full market integration.

The submarine survey project, which started in April 2021 and will run for one year, will identify two possible landfalls at either end of the interconnection, determining the best options in terms of geological and environmental aspects. It will also establish possible routes for the underwater section, identifying and evaluating constraints and obstacles.

Initial landfall and route studies will be followed by topographic, nearshore and offshore field surveys. Preliminary geophysical surveys will be followed by a detailed survey of the seabed using instruments mounted on ROVs. The final stages of the project will cover seabed characterization at the Italian site, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. RINA anticipates the field work to take three to four months.

