Rich Hendren, Ph.D., will be joining the TDI-Brooks executive leadership team as the vice president of operations integrity and quality development.

He retired from the U.S. Navy after over 30 years of service in submarines, submarine support and shore installation management. Transitioning to civilian life, he gained additional management experience in the professional training, maritime, petroleum and hydrographic survey industries, where he built a history of leading teams to success in complex operations, often in challenging environments. His strong background in operations, process control, safety,

security and quality management will help TDI-Brooks meet the challenges of flawless operations.

