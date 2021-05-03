The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, in cooperation with the National Marine Fisheries Service’s (NMFS) Northeast Fisheries Science Center (NEFSC), is issuing a request for proposal (RFP) to conduct components of the At-Sea Monitoring (ASM) Training Program for the NEFSC.

NMFS is required to collect biological and compliance data aboard U.S. domestic fishing vessels; data that cannot be obtained at the dock or on research vessels. Specifically, NMFS observer data are essential to reliably estimating catch and bycatch and in helping to implement programs to reduce bycatch.

A sharp increase to the coverage rate (up to 100 percent) for the Northeast Multispecies Fishery in Fishing Year 2022 and observer attrition during the 2020 fishing year have resulted in the need for approximately 140 new at-sea monitors.

The awardee shall provide and retain the necessary qualified personnel, materials, equipment, services and facilities to conduct components of the ASM training for NEFSC. The awardee shall conduct approximately four to six trainings per year. The training will be conducted as a collaborative effort between NMFS and the awardee.

Applicants seeking to apply to the RFP must submit, as a single file, an electronic proposal by email no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on May 19, 2021.

The RFP is available at: www.asmfc.org/files/RFPs/AtSeaMonitorTrainingRFP_April2021.pdf.

For more information, contact Deke Tompkins at: dtompkins@asmfc.org or 313-303-2623.

