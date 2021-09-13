Research!America has announced that applications are open for the Civic Engagement Microgrant Program, now in its fourth year. Microgrants of up to $4,000 will be awarded to graduate student and postdoc-led groups in the STEM and social sciences to design projects that create dialogue with public officials, local community leaders and the public around issues of common concern.

The funds provide opportunities for grantees to develop skills in communication and program planning, along with an understanding of policy and government in order to have an impact in their local areas.

With the global COVID-19 pandemic in mind, in-person, virtual and hybrid events will be supported for this program cycle. Ongoing support will be provided by Research!America staff.

Applications are due by midnight on Monday, October 4.

For more information, visit: www.researchamerica.org/ microgrants.

Like this: Like Loading...