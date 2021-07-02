“Safety and Compliance Insights: Understanding U.S. Regulations for Offshore Wind Vessels” is the latest report in our series on offshore wind that shares ABS’s industry-leading insight into U.S. vessel design and safety regulations.

Detailing Jones Act implications for offshore wind support vessels, such as service operation vessels and crew transfer vessels, United States Coast Guard (USCG) structure, and U.S. regulations for vessel design, construction and operation, the report addresses the most frequently asked questions received from developers, designers and operators on safety and compliance.

You can download the report here.

