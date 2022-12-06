Reducing GHG Emissions: A Guide to IMO Regulatory Compliance
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published the industry’s first definitive guide to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations, helping decision makers to chart their way through the major technical and operational changes they face in achieving the IMO’s CO2 reduction targets for 2030.
“Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Guide to IMO Regulatory Compliance” covers:
- Reductions of carbon intensity through the use of the Energy Efficiency Design Index for new ships (EEDI) and the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI).
- Submission of the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plans (SEEMP) for external audit and statutory certification.
- Use of operational Carbon Intensity Indicators (CIIs) and the collection and submission of operational data, with ships being designated annually with an “A to E” rating.
- Modification of existing ships, including information for naval architects.