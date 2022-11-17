Quest Floating Wind Energy has released the 2023 edition of the Floating Wind Projects of the World Map. This map will make its debut at Floating Wind Solutions 2023, with a full year cycle of print and digital distribution.



This freely available tool is used by thousands of developers and supply chain companies as a way to visualize the acceleration of future floating wind projects globally. The 2023 edition will include highly anticipated awards for leasing rounds in the U.K., U.S. and Australasia.

