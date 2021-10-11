Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has entered into an agreement with Crowley Maritime Corp. and the city of Salem, Massachusetts, to create a public-private partnership aimed at establishing Salem Harbor as the state’s second major offshore wind port. The agreement, part of the “Commonwealth Wind” proposal, is contingent upon the company winning an award by the state of Massachusetts, which is currently evaluating offshore wind procurement bids.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Crowley, through its subsidiary Crowley Wind Services, will purchase the 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station, currently owned by Footprint Power LLC, and will serve as the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site. Vineyard Wind’s partners (Avangrid Renewables and CIP) will serve as the port’s anchor tenants, utilizing the property for the Commonwealth Wind project, as well as other projects in the company’s portfolio.

The Commonwealth Wind project intends to use the site for turbine assembly and staging activities as they are prepared for offshore installation. Given Salem Harbor’s deepwater port and unrestricted height access to accommodate large-scale wind turbine installation vessels, Vineyard Wind sees Salem Harbor as a necessary addition to support the offshore wind industry in Massachusetts and across the region.

Learn more at: www.crowley.com.

Like this: Like Loading...