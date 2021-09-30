PortXchange Products BV, a Netherlands-based digital solutions provider for predictable and sustainable shipping, is joining the Climate Pledge, an initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, which calls on companies and organizations to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040.

The maritime transport industry is responsible for around 3 percent of anthropogenic greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted globally, releasing around 1,076 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. Therefore, the entire shipping logistics chain has a significant impact on the planet, which is only increasing as consumption patterns continue to grow.

PortXchange’s main aim is to support its customers to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency by developing digital tools that can be scaled across ports globally.

As part of the Climate Pledge, PortXchange commits itself to:

● Measure and report GHG emissions on a regular basis.

● Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

● Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...