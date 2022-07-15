Euronews has launched a podcast series entitled “Ocean Calls,” dedicated to the future of the oceans. The project, created in partnership with the European Commission’s DG Mare, features eight 30-min. episodes, hosted by Euronews science correspondent Jeremy Wilks.

The first episode is out now on euronews.com and on main podcast platforms. Its launch coincided with the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, of which Euronews was a media partner. The following episodes will be released every two weeks from September 15.

Learn more here.

