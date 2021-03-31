Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions have released PIKSEL, a compact marine seismic solution for acquiring seismic data for high-resolution 3D imaging of targeted offshore areas. Capitalizing on Sercel’s Sentinel streamer technology and Kappa Offshore Solutions’ expertise in equipment integration and hydrodynamic modeling, PIKSEL can acquire high- and ultrahigh-precision seismic data using a new and highly efficient process.

PIKSEL draws on the low-noise performance of its Sentinel streamer’s hydrophone design, as well as an optimized

rigging and handling system that minimizes vibration. For enhanced broadband imaging, PIKSEL can also utilize

Sercel’s Sentinel MS 3-C multi-sensor streamer to ensure the most accurate and noise-free signal possible. With its optimized hydrodynamic shape, towing speed is at its max, making survey acquisition faster. PIKSEL can also be towed deeper than any other solution, allowing for data recording in rough seas and reducing downtime. PIKSEL can be containerized to enable quick installation on board a range of vessel types.

Learn more at: www.sercel.com and kappaoffshoresolutions.com.

