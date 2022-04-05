The Pew Charitable Trusts have named six scientists as the 2022 recipients of the Pew Fellowship in Marine Conservation. The fellows—from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States—join a global community of nearly 200 experts engaged in vital ocean conservation work on all continents.

The 2022 cohort’s projects will consider diverse issues in ocean science and conservation, including exploring deep-sea habitats, investigating marine protected areas’ socioeconomic impacts on nearby communities, improving seagrass restoration, and monitoring penguin populations.

Now in its 26th year, the Pew Fellows Program in Marine Conservation awards mid-career scientists and other experts $150,000 grants over three years to pursue conservation-oriented research projects. Pew has recognized 195 marine fellows from 41 countries since the start of the program.

See the 2022 fellows here.

