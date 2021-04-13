Nine distinguished conservation researchers from around the world have been named 2021 recipients of the Pew fellowship in marine conservation. From studying the ecological and socioeconomic benefits provided by coastal habitats to improving shark conservation and coral reef restoration practices, the new fellows will undertake a broad range of projects to deepen our knowledge of the ocean and advance the sustainable use of marine resources.

For 25 years, the Pew Fellows Program in Marine Conservation has supported mid-career scientists and other experts seeking solutions to problems affecting the world’s oceans.

Fellows are selected by an international committee of marine science experts following a rigorous nomination and review process. Each fellow receives $150,000 over three years to address some of the most critical challenges facing the marine environment. Pew has recognized 189 marine fellows from 40 countries since the start of the program.

A list of the 2021 recipients and their projects is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...