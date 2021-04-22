Marine-i has agreed to support a year-long research program to identify the potential for wave, tidal and floating wind technologies to be deployed around the Isles of Scilly. It is expected that this will lead to long-term economic, societal and environmental benefits for the communities living on the islands.

The project will build a new data bank of wave and tidal resource data from around the Isles of Scilly, including data sets on wind speed, wave height, wave period, tidal stream velocities and tidal range parameters. This comprehensive data bank will enable the Isles of Scilly to engage with technology developers to scope new renewable energy projects for the Isles of Scilly.

Learn more at: www.marine-i.co.uk.

