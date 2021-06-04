OneOcean has acquired Shipping Guides Ltd. The “Guide to Port Entry” intelligence will be integrated into the OneOcean platforms, further enhancing OneOcean’s voyage planning capability.

“Guide to Port Entry” data have been built up over the last 50 years as a source of static and dynamic data for almost 15,000 ports worldwide. Today, it is trusted by over 10,000 maritime stakeholders who interface with it via a range of web-based solutions and APIs.

The data include pre-arrival information and intelligent geographical polygons for all port areas, including port limits, anchorages, pilot areas and environmental information. This data complement the voyage planning and decision-making workflow, particularly in the areas of port congestion, environmental monitoring and global information on shipping activities.

The digital version of “Guide to Port Entry” is available at: www.findaport.com.

