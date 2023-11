Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) will take place November 28 and 29 in Amsterdam. The event is for the entire offshore energy industry and serves as an opportunity to reach business leaders, highly qualified experts and professionals across global markets. Around 400 exhibitors will gather in Amsterdam this year to showcase their experience and expertise in the offshore wind, oil and gas, marine energy, hydrogen sector and more.

