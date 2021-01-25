About 70 percent of our planet is covered by water. The Earth’s oceans play a key role in shaping the global climate, making it important to gather and evaluate as much information as possible about the composition of this ecosystem and how it changes. Technologies that can be employed for this purpose will be one of the topics of this year’s Offshore Dialogue, which will take place on February 2 during SMM DIGITAL.

Among the experts participating in this online conference will be Professor Uwe Freiherr von Lukas from the Ocean Technology Campus in Rostock, Germany. His research team develops and tests submarine technologies under realistic conditions at the Digital Ocean Lab located just offshore in the Baltic Sea.

The conference program can be streamed free of charge.

For more information on the Offshore Dialogue, click here.

